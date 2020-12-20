Strabag: The European-based construction group Strabag has been awarded the contract for the first phase of construction of the largest building project in the history of Prague. As consortium leader (52 %), Strabag, together with the Czech companies Aspira Construction (32 %) and Instalace Praha (16 %), will realise on 250.000 m² around 400 flats, 8,000 m² of office space and 6,300 m² of retail space in the Smíchov City urban development area. An impressive pedestrian boulevard 1 km long and 28 m wide will run through the new development. The contract has a value of around CZK 2.31 billion (approx. Euro 85 mn). Work is scheduled for completion by 2024.Strabag: weekly performance: 0.91% S Immo: Stock exchange listed real estate company S Immo AG has purchased two ...

