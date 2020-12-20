Valneva: Valneva SE, an Austrian/french specialty vaccine company focused on prevention against diseases with major unmet needs, today announced the initiation of a Phase 1/2 clinical study for its inactivated, adjuvanted COVID-19 vaccine candidate, VLA2001. VLA2001 leverages the manufacturing platform of Valneva's licensed Japanese encephalitis vaccine, IXIARO® and is the first publicly announced inactivated vaccine against COVID-19 to commence clinical development in Europe. The VLA2001-201 study is a randomized, double blind trial evaluating the safety and immunogenicity for three dose levels in approximately 150 healthy adults. The study will be conducted in study sites across the United Kingdom and is supported by the National Institute for Health Research (NIHR). In ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...