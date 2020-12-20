CA Immo: Real estate company CA Immo has successfully closed the sale of two land lease retail plots in Graz for Euro 55 mn and therfore at a premium of around 50% to H1 2020 book value to Ikea Austria GmbH and J.M.Offner Immobilien GmbH. The two plots totaling around 107,000 sqm of site area are fully leased on a lease-hold basis to the big box retail occupiers OBI and IKEA respectively. On one of the plots there is a built to suit big box retail unit (OBI DIY store) built by J.M.Offner, which is leased to OBI. The other plot is built up with an IKEA furniture store also in the form of a building on non-owned land. The properties generate an annualized gross rental income (GRI) of Euro 2.4 m per annum.CA Immo: weekly performance: 3.48% Kapsch TrafficCom: With a strong track record in ...

