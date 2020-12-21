Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 21.12.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 648 internationalen Medien
Cannabis Bäume wachsen doch in den Himmel! + 1.700 Hektar...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 894648 ISIN: US5398301094 Ticker-Symbol: LOM 
Tradegate
18.12.20
21:54 Uhr
290,00 Euro
+2,45
+0,85 %
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
289,65291,1520.12.
289,90291,4018.12.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AEROJET ROCKETDYNE
AEROJET ROCKETDYNE HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AEROJET ROCKETDYNE HOLDINGS INC34,440+0,88 %
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION290,00+0,85 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.