MediaZest Plc - Timing of Financial Results

21 December 2020

MediaZest Plc

("MediaZest", the "Company" or the "Group"; AIM: MDZ)

Timing of Financial Results

MediaZest (AIM: MDZ), the creative audio-visual company, hereby provides shareholders with an update on top line results for the 18-month period ended 30 September 2020 (the "Period").

The audit of the Period is underway and expected to complete in January 2021, with results announced and accounts sent to shareholders shortly thereafter. Information regarding MediaZest's next Annual General Meeting ("AGM") will also be made available at that time. The AGM will be held before 31 March 2021.

The results for the Period, which are subject to completion of the audit, are expected to show Group revenue in excess of £3 million.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014.

Enquiries: Geoff Robertson

Chief Executive Officer

MediaZest Plc 0845 207 9378 David Hignell/Adam Cowl

Nominated Adviser

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP 020 3470 0470 Claire Noyce

Broker

Hybridan LLP 020 3764 2341

Notes to Editors:

About MediaZest

MediaZest is a creative audio-visual systems integrator that specialises in providing innovative marketing solutions to leading retailers, brand owners and corporations, but also works in the public sector in both the NHS and Education markets. The Group supplies an integrated service from content creation and system design to installation, technical support, and maintenance. MediaZest was admitted to the London Stock Exchange's AIM market in February 2005. For more information, please visit www.mediazest.com