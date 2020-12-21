Riga, Latvia, 2020-12-21 08:00 CET -- PERIOD COMPANY TICKER EVENT MARKET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20.11.2020 - Rigas juvelierizstradajumu Takeover offer RIG 08.01.2021 rupnica RJR1R period -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.12.2020 - Lietuvos Respublikos Government VLN 28.02.2021 Vyriausybe securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.12.2020 - Rigas kugu buvetava RKB1R Interim report, 3 RIG 31.12.2020 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.12.2020 - Rigas kugu buvetava RKB1R Interim report, 6 RIG 31.12.2020 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.12.2020 - Rigas kugu buvetava RKB1R Interim report, 9 RIG 31.12.2020 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04.12.2020 - Baltic Technology Ventures Subscription period RIG 26.02.2021 BTE1R -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16.12.2020 - Baltic Dairy Board Buyback RIG 21.12.2020 BDBB180024A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21.12.2020 SAF Tehnika SAF1R Dividend payment RIG date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22.12.2020 Nordecon NCN1T Extraordinary TLN General Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23.12.2020 Šiauliu bankas SABB061529A Coupon payment date VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23.12.2020 Vilniaus baldai VBL1L Interim report, 3 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23.12.2020 Nordic Fibreboard SKN1T Extraordinary TLN General Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24.12.2020 - Trading holiday TLN RIG 25.12.2020 VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.12.2020 DelfinGroup EXPC140021FA Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.12.2020 DelfinGroup EXPC140022FA Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.12.2020 DelfinGroup EXPC150020A Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.12.2020 DelfinGroup EXPC150020A Maturity date RIG For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
