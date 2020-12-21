

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield said it reached separate agreements with several French institutional investors to sell the Village 3 office building and the Village 4 & Village 6 office buildings for the total net disposal price of 213 million euros.



The transactions are part of the company's 4 billion euros disposal program. Upon closing of those transactions and the SHiFT disposal previously announced, the Group will have completed 0.8 billion euros of the target.



The company expects to close the transactions in the first-quarter 2021.



