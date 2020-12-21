Quant Data LLC: Quant Data Aims to Bridge the Data Asymmetry Between Institutional Traders and Retail Traders

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 21, 2020 / Knowledge is power. It is a phrase we hear over and over again in our daily lives and when it comes to investment decisions, it's especially true. In today's fast-paced algorithm-driven trading landscape, knowing what the big money is doing, and being able to see real-time options order flow can have profound implications for trading success or failure. For the average consumer, having easy and up-to-the-minute access to that data has been next to impossible, until now.

Quant Data LLC, which was launched on August 1, 2020, has created an easy to use algorithmic platform, Quant Data, which shows the minute-to-minute options flow of the market. Quant Data includes real-time options order flow, quant alerts, news headlines with sentiment tracking, and more. All of which provide crucial information on how options traders should approach the market and their trades.

For Andrew Hiesinger, the 19-year-old University of Florida student who founded Quant Data and is the chief executive officer of the company, the platform aims to even out the playing field for individual traders. "As a result of the pandemic, there are millions more at-home traders who are trying their best to read a market that is baffling to even the professional trader. Understanding what is happening in the market and what the big institutional traders are doing is critical. That's why Andrew Hiesinger assembled a team of top engineers as well as computer and data scientists and created Quant Data. The software analyzes millions of data packets of information every second and filters out which options trades matter most to at-home investors allowing them to better time their entry and exit to trades".

Quant Data LLC uses complex mathematical models and algorithms to filter all options order flow in the stock market across multiple exchanges. Using Quant Data's proprietary system, individuals can see exactly when large amounts of money are being loaded into different contracts allowing them to better gauge when to enter a trade. By sharing information with its users about what smart money is trading, Quant Data is bridging the gap between institutional traders and at-home traders.

Quant Data is available at https://quantdata.us.

