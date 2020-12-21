Oct. 19th~20th, 2020, 2020 China (Dongguan) International Forum Exhibition on Epidemic Prevention and Health Industry Development was held at Dongguan Guangdong Modern International Exhibition Center, which was sponsored by Dongguan Municipal People's Government and guided by China Chamber of Commerce of Medicines and Health Products Importers and Exporters.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201220005059/en/

Shenpu Technology (KIEYYUEL) made a stunning appearance at the International Epidemic Prevention Exhibition (Photo: Business Wire)

The scope of this medical epidemic prevention exhibition included mask equipment and raw materials, mask products and epidemic supplies, sterilizing and disinfecting equipment, big health products and comprehensive service, etc.

Invited by Chang'an Economic Development Bureau, Shenpu Technology, as one of the four business representatives, made a comprehensive presentation, which became a highlight of the exhibition with excellent product quality, abundant product variety and complete qualification.

The main brand KIEYYUEL of Shenpu Technology can be divided into more than ten series: disposable mask, N95 mask, FFP2 mask, FFP3 mask, disposable nitrile, latex and vinyl gloves, protection suit, operation gown, goggles, face shield, disposable non-woven foot cap, body bags, infrared thermometer, etc., which have passed the relevant inspection and authentication of NMPA, CE, FDA, ISO9001, ISO13485, SGS, ITS, TUV, and can be used in the field of medical check, hospital segregation, labor cleaning, chemical engineering experiment, hairdressing and beauty, food processing, machinery maintenance, electronic component, pet cleaning, etc.

Shenpu Technology is a modern enterprise of product processing, developing, producing and sale, which has 100 thousand level clean workshops, 10 thousand level microbiology laboratory, bacterial filtration efficiency tester, partial filtration efficiency toaster and other detecting instruments. With a double guarantee of strength and quality, Shenpu Technology entered National Business White List, Guangdong leading brand in the medical device industry, AAA grade faith business model unit.

At present, KIEYYUEL's series products has been exported to UK, Germany, Chile, Spain, the United States, Japan, Malaysia, India and more than 40 countries, and has more than 10 International logistics stations in total, which shows KIEYYUEL's will to fight the pandemic and overcome the difficulties together with global partners.

During this exhibition, KIEYYUEL's series products are highly regarded by domestic and foreign businessmen, and Shenpu Technology has achieved the purchasing intention with many clients on site. Shenpu Technology will seize the opportunity to create an international high-tech enterprise by modern management policy, technology innovation and efficient execution.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201220005059/en/

Contacts:

Shenpu Technology Co., Ltd.

Jasmine Chen

E-mail: jasmine_chen@gdspkj.com

Site: www.kieyyuel.com