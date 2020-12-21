

THE HAGUE (dpa-AFX) - Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDS-B, RDSB.L, RDSA.L, RDS-A), on Monday, issued an update to the fourth quarter 2020 outlook.



The company now expects integrated gas production to be between 900 thousand and 940 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day. Despite increased production compared with the third quarter 2020, earnings impact is limited due to PSC effects.



Upstream production is now expected to be between 2,275 and 2,350 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day, reflecting hurricane impacts in the US Gulf of Mexico and the effect of mild weather in Northern Europe in the first half of the fourth quarter.



