Free2ex Launches New Contest to Guess the Price of BTC

MINSK, Belarus, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The regulated exchange Free2ex is happy to announce a unique contest : guess how much Bitcoin will be worth on January 10, 2021 and get up to 5,000 USDT in trading credits. The maximum prize fund is 50,000 USDT, so there will be multiple winners.

Time to make your bet!

The rules are simple: participants guess the price of Bitcoin on Coinmarketcap when the market opens at 00:00 GMT on January 10, 2021. Participants will win the main prize if their prediction turns out to be closer to the actual price than the predictions made by the rest of the participants.

The most important part: participants have to place their bet before 11:59:59pm GMT on December 31!

How to place a prediction

Joining the contest is easy:

Register on Free2ex. Confirm your phone number and email to upgrade your account to Grade 1. Complete the form (you can always make a new prediction by submitting the same form again).

A 50,000 USDT prize fund

The total prize fund will be calculated using a formula based on the number of the participants. For example, if 5,001 people participate, there will be 400 additional prizes.

1st prize: 2,500 USDT

2nd prize: 1,500 USDT

3rd prize: 1,000 USDT

Apart from the three main awards, Free2ex will award up to 400 additional prizes of 50 USDT each.

Participants can also boost their prize by up to 100% by completing additional tasks:

+50% to your prize if you complete a quick KYC.

+50% more if you trade at least $100. Open a trading account on Free2ex, make a deposit, and generate a trading volume of at least $100 until the end of the contest.

The prizes will be credited in the form of a trading deposit and you can freely withdraw any resulting profit.

Trade on a 100% legal exchange

Free2ex is one of the first fully regulated crypto exchanges in the CIS and in all of Europe. Our customers' funds are protected by an insurance deposit of $1 million. Moreover, you can make deposits and withdrawals in fiat faster and with a lower fee than on most other exchanges.

Are you ready to place your bet?

