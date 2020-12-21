DGAP-News: NexusDx Inc. / Key word(s): Agreement/Corporate Action

OSANG Healthcare Co., Ltd. and Nexus Dx, Inc., initiated partnership for US manufacturing of GeneFinder(R) COVID-19 Plus RealAmp Kit



21.12.2020 / 09:00

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.









"We are delighted with the partnership and see this as a prelude to yet closer collaboration as we explore the expansion of operations and localized manufacturing in the USA," commented Dong-Hyun Lee, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of OSANG Healthcare Co., Ltd. "This should greatly improve the speed and efficiency by which we roll-out exciting new products optimized for these markets - not least in the short-term our combination COVID-19/Influenza A&B Test which the US Government has deemed of critical importance as we move into the winter season."



"We are pleased to venture our partnership with OSANG, utilizing our US manufacturing facility, which should allow us to help distribution of OSANG's advanced tests to address this urgent and rapidly increasing demand for global pandemic" stated Nam Shin, Chief Executive Officer of Nexus.



OHC's test is designed to detect SARS-CoV-2 (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome-Coronavirus 2), the virus that causes COVID-19, through a gene-based reverse transcription reaction and real-time polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing process that can provide 96 tests results in just over two hours, making it ideally suited to emergency, pop-up and point- of- care situations. Recently, the company developed a product that can be diagnosed with saliva in 40 minutes, and Osang Healthcare plans to distribute the PCR diagnostic kit for immigration quarantine purposes. It is planning to supply diagnostic kits to airports in different cities in the USA and is currently conducting FDA EUA approval of PCR rapid diagnostic kits.



About OSANG Healthcare Co., Ltd.: OSANG Healthcare is a South Korea based global manufacturer and distributor of medical devices and in-vitro diagnostics solutions. Devoted since inception to the development of diagnostic biosensors for blood glucose measurement, OSANG Healthcare envisions medical devices becoming as commonplace as home appliances, easily measuring all diseases across the globe as "Technology for Human". OSANG Healthcare currently exports its diagnostic biosensors for blood glucose, HbA1c and cholesterol to more than 110 countries, in its drive to become the leading researcher and developer of diagnostic sensors for heart disease and cancer, and of remote diagnosis systems. For more information, visit www.osanghc.com.



About Nexus Dx Inc. and Sphingotec GmbH: Nexus Dx, is a US-based SphingoTec Group company, a global provider of Near Patient Testing systems and advanced diagnostic solutions. SphingoTec Group (SphingoTec GmbH, Hennigsdorf, Germany) develops innovative biomarkers for prediction, diagnosis and therapy monitoring of AKI, congestive heart failure and septic shock. The company, founded by Dr. Andreas Bergmann in 2002, has also in its portfolio biomarkers which can predict risks of obesity, breast cancer and cardiovascular diseases. For more information, visit www.nexus-dx.com



Contact:



OSANG Healthcare Co. Ltd.

132, Anyangcheondong-ro, Dongan-gu, Anyang-si, Gyeonggi-do, 14040, South Korea

Tel. +82-31-460-0300

info@osanghc.com

www.osanghc.com



Nexus Dx, Inc.

6759 Mesa Ridge Rd.,

San Diego, CA 92121, USA

Tel. +1-858-410-4600

info@nexus-dx.com

www.nexus-dx.com

Seoul/San Diego, December 21, 2020 - OSANG Healthcare Co., Ltd. ("OSANG" or "OHC"), global manufacturer of medical-grade diagnostic tests and equipment and Nexus Dx, Inc. ("Nexus"), a SphingoTec Group company, a leader in innovative biomarker and advanced near patient testing, announced today a "Manufacturing and Supply Agreement" for OHC's "GeneFinder(R) COVID-19 Plus RealAmp Kit" manufactured by Nexus' San Diego facility."We are delighted with the partnership and see this as a prelude to yet closer collaboration as we explore the expansion of operations and localized manufacturing in the USA," commented Dong-Hyun Lee, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of OSANG Healthcare Co., Ltd. "This should greatly improve the speed and efficiency by which we roll-out exciting new products optimized for these markets - not least in the short-term our combination COVID-19/Influenza A&B Test which the US Government has deemed of critical importance as we move into the winter season.""We are pleased to venture our partnership with OSANG, utilizing our US manufacturing facility, which should allow us to help distribution of OSANG's advanced tests to address this urgent and rapidly increasing demand for global pandemic" stated Nam Shin, Chief Executive Officer of Nexus.OHC's test is designed to detect SARS-CoV-2 (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome-Coronavirus 2), the virus that causes COVID-19, through a gene-based reverse transcription reaction and real-time polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing process that can provide 96 tests results in just over two hours, making it ideally suited to emergency, pop-up and point- of- care situations. Recently, the company developed a product that can be diagnosed with saliva in 40 minutes, and Osang Healthcare plans to distribute the PCR diagnostic kit for immigration quarantine purposes. It is planning to supply diagnostic kits to airports in different cities in the USA and is currently conducting FDA EUA approval of PCR rapid diagnostic kits.About OSANG Healthcare Co., Ltd.: OSANG Healthcare is a South Korea based global manufacturer and distributor of medical devices and in-vitro diagnostics solutions. Devoted since inception to the development of diagnostic biosensors for blood glucose measurement, OSANG Healthcare envisions medical devices becoming as commonplace as home appliances, easily measuring all diseases across the globe as "Technology for Human". OSANG Healthcare currently exports its diagnostic biosensors for blood glucose, HbA1c and cholesterol to more than 110 countries, in its drive to become the leading researcher and developer of diagnostic sensors for heart disease and cancer, and of remote diagnosis systems. For more information, visit www.osanghc.com.About Nexus Dx Inc. and Sphingotec GmbH: Nexus Dx, is a US-based SphingoTec Group company, a global provider of Near Patient Testing systems and advanced diagnostic solutions. SphingoTec Group (SphingoTec GmbH, Hennigsdorf, Germany) develops innovative biomarkers for prediction, diagnosis and therapy monitoring of AKI, congestive heart failure and septic shock. The company, founded by Dr. Andreas Bergmann in 2002, has also in its portfolio biomarkers which can predict risks of obesity, breast cancer and cardiovascular diseases. For more information, visit www.nexus-dx.comOSANG Healthcare Co. Ltd.132, Anyangcheondong-ro, Dongan-gu, Anyang-si, Gyeonggi-do, 14040, South KoreaTel. +82-31-460-0300info@osanghc.comwww.osanghc.comNexus Dx, Inc.6759 Mesa Ridge Rd.,San Diego, CA 92121, USATel. +1-858-410-4600info@nexus-dx.comwww.nexus-dx.com

21.12.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

