American IRA, LLC: American IRA Discusses How a Self-Directed IRA Maximizes Investment Possibilities

ASHEVILLE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / December 21, 2020 / How can an investor maximize the possibilities of a retirement investment portfolio? That was the topic of conversation at a recent post on the American IRA blog. In the article, American IRA noted that the S&P 500 recently set new records for its expensive cost relative to the average hourly rate for a worker. According to the post, this should bring up an interesting question to anyone looking to retire on an average wage: how can investors maximize their investments?

The solution, according to the post, may be found in a Self-Directed IRA. A Self-Directed IRA gives investors the same access to retirement benefits such as using before-tax contributions to make investments. That means that someone investing with a Self-Directed Solo 401(k) plan, for example, will be able to make before-tax contributions with a high contribution limit. This helps every investor-including investors with ordinary income-save money at tax time.

American IRA also highlighted the ability to use retirement assets like real estate within a Self-Directed IRA. Because real estate is an asset that diversifies investors out of the stock market while still providing aggressive returns with the right investment, it can be a great way for investors to maximize the value in their retirement accounts. Investors are also free to use non-recourse financing with a Self-Directed IRA to ensure that even those with 100% cash to put in a down payment can invest in real estate.

"Generating a consistent cash flow every month from rental income, for example, means that there can be more reliability in your portfolio," wrote the post, highlighting the advantages of using cash flow within a retirement account. With well-timed real estate investments, investors can generate cash flow coming into their account, which in turn can be used to help fund retirement. There are some limitations to real estate investing in a retirement account (such as who investors can rent out a property to), but these restrictions to not prohibit the act of investing in real estate in an IRA.

For more information on using a Self-Directed IRA to maximize one's investments or on using real estate investments within a Self-Directed IRA, interested parties can review the blog at www.AmericanIRA.com. For more information, dial 866-7500-IRA.

About:

American IRA, LLC was established in 2004 by Jim Hitt, CEO in Asheville, NC.

The mission of American IRA is to provide the highest level of customer service in the self-directed retirement industry. Jim Hitt and his team have grown the company to over $400 million in assets under administration by educating the public that their Self-Directed IRA account can invest in a variety of assets such as real estate, private lending, limited liability companies, precious metals, and much more.

As a Self-Directed IRA administrator, they are a neutral third party. They do not make any recommendations to any person or entity associated with investments of any type (including financial representatives, investment promoters or companies, or employees, agents, or representatives associated with these firms). They are not responsible for and are not bound by any statements, representations, warranties, or agreements made by any such person or entity and do not provide any recommendation on the quality profitability or reputability of any investment, individual, or company. The term "they" refers to American IRA, located in Asheville and Charlotte, NC and Atlanta, GA."

SOURCE: American IRA, LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/621032/American-IRA-Discusses-How-a-Self-Directed-IRA-Maximizes-Investment-Possibilities