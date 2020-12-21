

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's consumer confidence remained unchanged in December, survey results from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Monday.



The consumer confidence index held steady at 80.1 in December.



The survey was carried out in cooperation with the Turkish Statistical Institute and the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey.



The assessment of the present financial situation of household dropped 0.7 percent to 66.1 in December. The financial situation expectation of households fell 0.2 percent to 78.9.



Meanwhile, the general economic situation expectation index advanced 5.2 percent and came in at 82.9 in December.



Assessment on spending money on durable goods index over next 12 months dropped 3.8 percent to 92.6.



