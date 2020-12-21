

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Estonia's producer prices declined November, data from Statistics Estonia showed on Monday.



The producer price index fell 0.9 percent year-on-year in November.



Prices of manufacturing decreased 0.8 percent annually in November. Prices for electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply, and water supply declined 5.5 percent and 9.8 percent, respectively.



Meanwhile, prices for mining and quarrying industry grew 5.3 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, producer prices rose 1.0 percent in November.



Compared to October, the producer price index was affected the most by rise in prices of the manufacture of electronic equipment, electricity production as well in the manufacture of wood and products of wood, Eveli Sokman, an analyst at Statistics Estonia, said.



'Price decreases in the manufacture of metal products, paper and paper products, and furniture had an opposite impact on the index,' Sokman said.



Import prices remained unchanged monthly in November and fell 5.9 percent annually.



Export prices increased 0.9 percent monthly in November and fell 4.4 percent yearly.



