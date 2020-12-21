Nordic Nanovector - Financial Calendar 2021

OSLO, Norway, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Nordic Nanovector ASA (OSE: NANOV) provides an update for its Financial Calendar for 2021.

18 February 2021 - Quarterly Report - Q4'2020 / FY'2020

15 April 2021 - Annual General Meeting

26 May 2021 - Quarterly Report - Q1'2021

27 August 2021 - Quarterly Report - Q2'2021 / 1H'2021

18 November 2021 - Quarterly Report - Q3'2021

The dates are subject to change. The time and location of the presentations will be announced in due time.

For further information, please contact:

IR enquiries

Malene Brondberg, CFO

Cell: +44 7561 431 762

Email: ir@nordicnanovector.com

Media Enquiries

Mark Swallow/Frazer Hall/David Dible (Citigate Dewe Rogerson)

Tel: +44 203 926 8535

Email: nordicnanovector@citigatedewerogerson.com

About Nordic Nanovector:

Nordic Nanovector is committed to develop and deliver innovative therapies to patients to address major unmet medical needs and advance cancer care. The Company aspires to become a leader in the development of targeted therapies for haematological cancers. Nordic Nanovector's lead clinical-stage candidate is Betalutin, a novel CD37-targeting radioimmunotherapy designed to advance the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL). NHL is an indication with substantial unmet medical need, representing a growing market forecast to be worth nearly USD 29 billion by 2026. Nordic Nanovector retains global marketing rights to Betalutin and intends to actively participate in the commercialisation of Betalutin in the US and other major markets.

Further information can be found at www.nordicnanovector.com.

