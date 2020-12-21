The "Europe Machine Tool Market Outlook to 2023 by Type of Machine, by End Users and by Sales Channel" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides comprehensive information on the Europe Machine Tool Market by Type of Cutting Tools (Machining Centres and Flexible machines, Turning Machine, Laser and electric discharge machine, Milling machines, Grinding, honing, lapping and polishing machines, Transfer machines, Gear cutting and finishing machines, Drilling machines, boring machines and boring-milling machines, Sawing and cutting-off machines), by Forming tools (Forging machines and hammers (including presses), Wire working machines, Bending, folding and straightening machines, Shearing, punching, notching machines), by end users (Automobile Industry, Aerospace, Energy, Engineering, Electrical and Electronics, and Others) and by sales Channel (Distributor and Direct).

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

Market Size and Introduction

Market Segmentation

Snapshot on Italy

Snapshot on France

Snapshot on Switzerland

Snapshot on Germany

Future Outlook

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Market Definitions

2.2. Abbreviations

2.3. Market Sizing and Modeling

3. Value Chain in Europe Machine Tool Market

4. Europe Machine Tool Market

4.1. Market Size, 2013-2018

4.2. Market Segmentation, 2018

4.3. Future Outlook to European Machine Tool Market, 2018-2023

5. Snapshot on Germany Machine Tool Market

5.1. Market Size, 2013-2018

5.2. Market Segmentation,2018-2023

5.2.1. By Metal Cutting and Forming Machine,2018-2023

5.2.2. By Region (North South, East, West, and Central), 2018-2023

5.2.3. By End Users (Automobile Industry, Aerospace, Energy, Engineering, Electrical and Electronics, and Others), 2018-2023

5.3. Trade Analysis for Machine Tools in Germany, 2014-2018

5.4. Competition (DMG Mori, Trumpf, Fein Tool, Heller, Starrag, Chiron), 2018

5.5. Future Projection to Germany Machine Tool Market, 2018-2023

6. Snapshot on Italy Machine Tool Market

6.1. Market Size, 2013-2018

6.2. Market Segmentation, 2018-2023

6.2.1. By Metal Cutting and Metal Forming Machine tool, 2018-2023

6.2.2. By Region (Centre, North-East, North-West, South, Islands), 2018-2023

6.2.3. By End Users (Automobile Industry, Aerospace, Energy, Engineering, Electrical and Electronics, and Others), 2018-2023

6.3. Trade Analysis for Machine Tools in Italy, 2014-2018

6.4. Future Projection to Italy Machine Tool Market, 2018-2023

7. Snapshot on France Machine Tool Market

7.1. Market Size, 2013-2018

7.2. Market Segmentation, 2018-2023

7.2.1. By Type of Machine (Cutting and Forming), 2018-2023

7.2.2. By Region (North South, East, West, and Central), 2018-2023

7.2.3. By End Users (Automobile Industry, Aerospace, Energy, Engineering, Electrical and Electronics, and Others), 2018-2023

7.3. Trade Analysis for Machine Tools in France, 2014-2018

7.4. Competition

7.5. Future Projection to France Machine Tool Market, 2018-2023

8. Snapshot on Switzerland Machine Tool Market

8.1. Market Size, 2013-2018

8.2. Market Segmentation, 2018-2023

8.2.1. By Cutting and Forming Tool, 2018-2023

8.2.2. By Region (North South, and Central), 2018-2023

8.2.3. By End Users (Automobile Industry, Aerospace, Energy, Engineering, Electrical and Electronics, and Others), 2018-2023

8.3. Trade Analysis for Machine Tools in Switzerland, 2014-2018

8.4. Market Share in Switzerland Machine Tool Market, 2018

8.5. Future Projection to Switzerland Machine Tool Market, 2018-2023

9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Parameters for Competition

9.2. Market Revenue of Major Players in Europe Trumpf, DMG Mori, Five, Bystronic, Chiron, Feintool, Starrag, Prima Power, Okuma Corporation, Heller, Makino Global, Tornos, AIDA, Star and Sodick, 2018

9.3. Company Profile

10. Trends and Developments

10.1. Positive Impact of Industry 4.0

10.2. Development of Manufacturing in Eastern Europe

10.3. Focus on Development of High Value and Precision Equipments

10.4. Focus on Exports and Specialization

11. Issues and Challenges

11.1. Competition from Other Countries

11.2. High Cost of Domestic Manufacturing

12. Analyst Recommendation

Investment as proportion of sales in R&D needs to increase from the current level of less than 2%

Companies can work on specializing in segments that are difficult to replicate and are protected by patents.

Improve the automation in manufacturing of machine tools to cut down on labor cost and make locally manufactured machine tools more price competitive

Work in close collaboration with industry partners that can make domestic manufacturing more competitive.

Create a buyback program for old/outdated machines that will help utilizing the scrapped high quality material

Governments in Europe need to work towards promoting domestic manufacturing in the region.

Attention need to be given to other emerging markets in Europe

Companies Mentioned

Trumpf

DMG Mori Aktiengesellschaft

Schuler

Mazak

Gregory Fischer Machining Solution

Amada

Komatsu

Sandvik

Gleason

Flow International

EMAG

600 Group

Heller

Chiron

