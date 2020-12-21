DJ Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Holding (s) in Company

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG) Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Holding (s) in Company 21-Dec-2020 / 09:02 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Standard Form TR-1 Standard form for notification of major holdings NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the Central Bank of Ireland)i 1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: Dalata Hotel Group PLC 2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes): [x] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights [ ] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments [ ] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights [ ] Other (please specify)iii: Discretionary holdings withdrawn from management 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv : Name: City and country of registered office (if applicable): Franklin Mutual Advisers, LLC Wilmington, U.S.A. 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3)v: AIB Bank JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A Bank of New York Mellon State Street Bank and Trust Company 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached vi: 17 December 2020 6. Date on which issuer notified: 18 December 2020 7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached: Above 3% 8. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation: % of voting % of Total of Total rights voting both in % numbe attached to rights (9.A + 9.B) r of shares (total through votin of 9.A) financial g instrumen right ts s of (total of issue 9.B.1 + rvii 9.B.2) Resulting situation on 3.03% 0% 3.03% 222,7 the date on which 32,90 threshold was crossed 0 or reached Position of previous notification (if applicable) 9. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii: A: Voting rights attached to shares Class/type Number of voting rightsix % of voting rights of shares ISIN code (if possible) Direct Indirect Direct Indirect ORD EUR.01 6,746,714 3.03% IE00BJMZDW 83 SUBTOTAL A 6,746,714 3.03% B 1: Financial Instruments according to Regulation 17(1)(a) of the Regulations Type of Expiration Exercise/ Number of % of financial datex Conversion voting voting instrument Periodxi rights rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/ converted SUBTOTAL B.1 B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Regulation 17(1)(b) of the Regulations Type of Expiration Exercise/ Physical Number % of financial datex Conversion or cash of voting instrument Period xi settlemen voting rights txii rights SUBTOTAL B.2 10. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please tick the applicable box): [X] Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.xiii [ ] Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv: Namexv % of voting % of voting Total of both if rights if it rights through it equals or is equals or is financial higher than the higher than the instruments if notifiable notifiable it equals or is threshold threshold higher than the notifiable threshold 11. In case of proxy voting: [name of the proxy holder] will cease to hold [% and number] voting rights as of [date] 12. Additional informationxvi: Done at Fort Lauderdale, Florida, U.S.A. on 18 December 2020. ISIN: IE00BJMZDW83, IE00BJMZDW83 Category Code: HOL TIDM: DAL,DHG LEI Code: 635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04 OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications Sequence No.: 90028 EQS News ID: 1156562 End of Announcement EQS News Service

