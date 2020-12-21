

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Electric car maker Tesla is set to join the S&P 500 index on Monday.



Since the S&P 500 is weighted by market capitalization, Tesla will become one of the top most valuable companies in the index among Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Facebook, and Google's parent Alphabet Inc.



Even amid the economic downturn caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, the stock gained more than 700% in the last one year, bringing the company's market value to about $660 billion.



The California-based company will replace Apartment Investment and Management Co. in the S&P 500 index and it will also be finding a place in S&P 100, replacing Occidental Petroleum.



Elon Musk, who owns nearly 20% stake in the company, saw himself in the second position recently in the list of world's wealthiest persons.



TSLA climbed nearly 70% since the announcement of its inclusion in the index in November, and on Friday, it gained nearly 6% before closing at $695.



Some analysts believe that addition of Tesla, one of the most traded stocks by value, to the benchmark index will bring a little volatility to the index. According to Bloomberg data, Tesla has been 60% more volatile than the S&P 500 over the last five years.



The addition to S&P 500 is considered to be a sign of corporate maturity.



