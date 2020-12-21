DJ AMUNDI INDEX MSCI NORTH AMERICA UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI INDEX MSCI NORTH AMERICA UCITS ETF DR (INRAM) AMUNDI INDEX MSCI NORTH AMERICA UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s) 21-Dec-2020 / 10:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI INDEX MSCI NORTH AMERICA UCITS ETF DR DEALING DATE: 18/12/2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 81.8013 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 9339944 CODE: INRAM ISIN: LU1437016543 Category Code: NAV TIDM: INRAM Sequence No.: 90035 EQS News ID: 1156570 End of Announcement EQS News Service

December 21, 2020 04:17 ET (09:17 GMT)