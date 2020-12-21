Anzeige
Montag, 21.12.2020
East Africa Metals meldet beim 340 Mio. CAD Deal: "Done"!
Extraordinary General Meeting in Castellum AB (publ)

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Castellum AB (publ) held an Extraordinary General Meeting on Monday, December 21, 2020. In the light of the ongoing corona pandemic and in order to minimize any risk of spreading of the corona virus, the Extraordinary General Meeting was held only through advance voting (postal voting) in accordance with temporary legislation.

In accordance with the Board's proposal, and with over 99.1% of the votes cast at the EGM, the EGM decided to authorize the Board of Directors to, on one or several occasions prior to the next Annual General Meeting, resolve on new share issues with the right and obligation to be paid by contribution in kind, consisting of shares in Entra ASA, to Castellum by reason of Castellum's public takeover offer for all shares in Entra ASA.

For more information, contact:

Charlotte Strömberg, Chair of the Board of Directors, Castellum AB (publ), +46 (0)702-77 04 03
Henrik Saxborn, CEO, Castellum AB (publ), +46 (0)31-60 74 50

About Castellum:

Castellum is one of Sweden's largest listed real estate companies with a property value of SEK 98 billion. We are active in 17 Swedish growth regions as well as in Copenhagen and Helsinki. Every day, 250,000 people go to work in our premises. We develop flexible workplaces and logistics solutions in close proximity to city centres and with a lettable area of 4.3 million square meters. One of our sustainability goals is to be completely climate neutral by 2030. Castellum is the only Nordic real estate company selected by the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI). The Castellum share is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap.

Beyond expectations.

www.castellum.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/castellum/r/extraordinary-general-meeting-in-castellum-ab--publ-,c3259878

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/8364/3259878/1352603.pdf

Castellum report from Extraordinary General Meeting 2020

