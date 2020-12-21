

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's retail sales declined less than expected in November, figures from Statistics Poland showed on Monday.



Retail sales fell 5.3 percent year-on-year in November, reversing a 5.2 percent growth in the same month last year. Economists had expected a 7.4 percent decline.



The latest decline was mainly due to the introduction of restrictions on the operation of shopping malls during the month due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the agency said.



Sales of solid, liquid and gaseous fuels declined 14.7 percent yearly in November. Sales of textiles, clothing and footwear, and motor vehicles, motorcycles, parts decreased by 21.9 percent and 9.6 percent, respectively.



Sales of newspapers, books, other sale in specialized stores fell 7.5 percent and those of food, beverages and tobacco products declined 2.9 percent. Sales of pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, orthopedic equipment and others decreased by 4.8 percent and 12.4 percent, respectively.



On a monthly basis, retail sales fell 5.3 percent in November.



In the January to November period, retail sales decreased 3.1 percent from a year ago.



At current prices, retail sales dropped 5.3 percent annually in November.



