The 2020 US-Ireland Research Innovation Award

Avellino USA announced today the company in collaboration with Ulster University won the 2020 US-Ireland Research Innovation Award for Higher Education Institute/Research Centre for pioneering work in rare genetic eye diseases.

Accepting the award on behalf of Avellino USA and Ulster University was Tara Moore, PhD, Chief R&D Officer at Avellino USA, Director of the Biomedical Research Institute and Professor of Personalized Medicine at Ulster University. "We are delighted to receive the US-Ireland Research Innovation Award. The research excellence underpinning this nomination is the culmination of many years of dedication and the collaborative efforts of the research teams at Ulster University and Avellino USA. This project would not have been possible without the sustained support of Avellino USA and the company's dedication to developing partner diagnostics and therapeutics for rare genetic eye diseases," said Dr. Moore.

Now in its sixth year, the awards ceremony is a joint initiative of the Royal Irish Academy and the American Chamber of Commerce, Ireland and highlights the importance and value of partnerships between research in academia and industry.

"At Ulster University we pride ourselves on working with industrial partners like Avellino USA to bring expertise that solves real and tangible problems and helps business to innovate, develop, and grow. By matching business needs with product development roadmaps supported by research, we have achieved excellent outcomes for the life and health sciences sector and wider society," added Dr. Moore.

Since 2015, receiving the US-Ireland Research Innovation Award is one of the most prestigious recognitions to receive from Ireland's leading body of experts in sciences and humanities, and the award celebrates what close cooperation between universities and businesses can achieve.

Avellino Group Chairman Gene Lee said, "We are honored to be recognized by scholars and leaders of industry for our innovations in personalized genetic and molecular diagnostics, data and therapeutics, and for our continual support of academic and research communities in Ireland and internationally. This truly marks a significant milestone for Avellino USA. And we thank the Royal Irish Academy and the American Chamber of Commerce, Ireland for this prestigious award."

