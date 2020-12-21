Grapefruit USA, Inc. Announces Commencement of Retail Distribution of its Patented "Hourglass by Grapefruit" Disruptive Time Release THC+Cannabinoid-loaded Delivery Cream in Greater Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, CA and DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 21, 2020 / Grapefruit USA, Inc. (OTCQB:GPFT) ("Grapefruit" or the "Company"), a fully licensed California-based cannabis company, is pleased to announce today that its patented "Hourglass by Grapefruit" time release THC + Cannabinoid infused topical delivery cream is now available to the public in the legal cannabis market in Los Angeles, California. The Company chose to launch its groundbreaking product in Los Angeles because of the immense size and diversity of the LA Cannabis marketplace as well as the sophistication of L.A. cannabis product consumers and their demonstrated willingness to try innovative cannabis products.

With respect to the commencement of retail sales of Hourglass by Grapefruit, Bradley J. Yourist, Grapefruit's CEO, stated, "over sixteen months ago, we set out to fundamentally change the way people ingest THC and CBD to benefit their overall health, wellness, and well-being. We understood that many people do not want to smoke cannabis flowers or consume edibles for personal health reasons. The Hourglass by Grapefruit topical cream solves that problem for consumers as it provides users with a precisely metered, time released full body, synergistic entourage effect for the user. It is the only known topical delivery system capable of usefully penetrating the five layers of human skin and the blood/brain barrier."

"We are gratified that our efforts have succeeded in bringing this breakthrough product to the medical and recreational cannabis California marketplace. The combinations or blends of THC and Cannabinoids that can loaded into the Hourglass delivery cream are truly limitless and we look forward the designing many different Hourglass blends to meet the unique needs of our customers. As of December 18, 2020, Hourglass by Grapefruit will be available to the public via a well-established cannabis mobile delivery service, HCMA in Los Angeles California (https://weedmaps.com/deliveries/get-weed-la-6/menu/hour-glass-patented-thc-cbd-time-release-cream). HCMA will deliver Hourglass by Grapefruit to customers within a fifty (50) mile radius of their location depending on the size of the order, which eliminates any pandemic related issues for our customers. We are also now in the process of rapidly expanding the number of retailers who will carry Hourglass by Grapefruit topical cream to facilitate our rapid expansion into the greater California retail market."

"Hourglass by Grapefruit is manufactured under stringent standards only at Grapefruit's California approved laboratory located 15 miles north of Downtown Palm Springs, California in the Coachillin Industrial Cultivation & Ancillary Canna-Business Park in Desert Hot Springs, California. Hourglass by Grapefruit is available to the public only through Grapefruit authorized retailers. The age of Hourglass has arrived. Accept no substitutes."

To learn more about Grapefruit's new sustained-release Hourglass THC + Cannabinoid Topical Delivery Cream, please watch this promotional video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6cU9MJMgH1w&feature=youtu.be and visit our website at: https://grapefruitblvd.com/grapefruits-patented-time-release-thc-patchless-patch-topical-cream/

About GRAPEFRUIT

Grapefruit's corporate headquarters is in Westwood, Los Angeles, California. Grapefruit holds California permits and licenses to both manufacture and distribute cannabis products in the Golden State. Grapefruit's extraction laboratory and manufacturing and distribution facilities are located in the industry recognized Coachillin' Industrial Cultivation and Ancillary Canna-Business Park in Desert Hot Springs, located on the extension of North Canyon Rd., approximately 14 miles north of downtown Palm Springs. To obtain further information on Grapefruit and its operations, please visit its website at https://grapefruitblvd.com/. To learn more about Grapefruit's Sugar Stoned branded line of cannabis and CBD infused edibles, please visit us at https://sugarstoned.com/.

Safe Harbor Statement

Grapefruit cautions you that any statement included in this press release that is not a description of historical facts is a forward-looking statement. Many of these forward-looking statements contain the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "may" "intend," "expect" and similar expressions. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations of the company and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties inherent in Grapefruit's business, including, without limitation: the company may not ever obtain additional funds necessary to support its business development and growth plans; and the company may not ever achieve the market success to reach or sustain a profitable business. In addition, there are risks and uncertainties related to economic recession or terrorist actions, competition from much larger cannabis companies, unexpected costs and delays, potential product liability claims, and many other factors. More detailed information about Grapefruit and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2020 and its Registration Statement on Form S-1/A. Such documents may be read free of charge on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and Grapefruit undertakes no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. This caution is made under the safe harbor provisions of Section 21E of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

