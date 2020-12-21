Anzeige
Montag, 21.12.2020
East Africa Metals meldet beim 340 Mio. CAD Deal: "Done"!
WKN: A2AUFP ISIN: CA04624P1027 
Frankfurt
21.12.20
08:00 Uhr
0,016 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESSWIRE
21.12.2020
Aston Bay Holdings Ltd: Aston Bay Holdings Announces Delay in AGM

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 21, 2020 / Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. (TSX-V:BAY)(OTCQB:ATBHF) announces that its Annual General Meeting previously scheduled for January 7, 2021 has been delayed. Due to the COVID pandemic, The British Columbia Registrar of Companies has granted the Company an extension of the time within which it is required to hold its Annual General Meeting for the year 2020 until June 30, 2021.

About Aston Bay Holdings

Aston Bay is a publicly traded mineral exploration company exploring for gold and base metal deposits in Virginia, USA, and Nunavut, Canada. The Company is led by CEO Thomas Ullrich with exploration in Virginia directed by the Company's advisor, Don Taylor, the 2018 Thayer Lindsley Award winner for his discovery of the Taylor Pb-Zn-Ag Deposit in Arizona.

The Company has acquired the exclusive rights to an integrated dataset over certain prospective private lands and has signed agreements with timber and land companies which grants the company the option to lease the mineral rights to 11,065 acres of land located in central Virginia. These lands are located within a gold-copper-lead-zinc mineralized belt prospective for Carolina slate belt gold deposits and Virginia gold-pyrite belt deposits, as well as sedimentary VMS, exhalative (SEDEX) and Broken Hill (BHT) type base metal deposits. Don Taylor, who led the predecessor company to Blue Ridge and assembled the dataset, has joined the Company's Advisory Board and will be directing the Company's exploration activities for the Blue Ridge Project. The Company is actively exploring the Buckingham Gold Project in Virginia and is in advanced stages of negotiation on other lands in the area.

The Company is also 100% owner of the Aston Bay Property located on western Somerset Island, Nunavut, which neighbours Teck's profitable, past-producing Polaris (Pb-Zn) Mine just 200km to the north. The Aston Bay Property hosts the Storm Copper Project and the Seal Zinc Deposit with drill-confirmed presence of sediment-hosted copper and zinc mineralization.

The Company's public disclosure documents are available on www.sedar.com.

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION CONTACT:

Thomas Ullrich, Chief Executive Officer
thomas.ullrich@astonbayholdings.com
(416) 456-3516

Sofia Harquail, IR and Corporate Development
sofia.harquail@astonbayholdings.com
(647) 821-1337

SOURCE: Aston Bay Holdings Ltd



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/621801/Aston-Bay-Holdings-Announces-Delay-in-AGM

© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
