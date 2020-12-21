Aston Bay Holdings Ltd: Aston Bay Holdings Announces Delay in AGM

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 21, 2020 / Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. (TSX-V:BAY)(OTCQB:ATBHF) announces that its Annual General Meeting previously scheduled for January 7, 2021 has been delayed. Due to the COVID pandemic, The British Columbia Registrar of Companies has granted the Company an extension of the time within which it is required to hold its Annual General Meeting for the year 2020 until June 30, 2021.

About Aston Bay Holdings

Aston Bay is a publicly traded mineral exploration company exploring for gold and base metal deposits in Virginia, USA, and Nunavut, Canada. The Company is led by CEO Thomas Ullrich with exploration in Virginia directed by the Company's advisor, Don Taylor, the 2018 Thayer Lindsley Award winner for his discovery of the Taylor Pb-Zn-Ag Deposit in Arizona.

The Company has acquired the exclusive rights to an integrated dataset over certain prospective private lands and has signed agreements with timber and land companies which grants the company the option to lease the mineral rights to 11,065 acres of land located in central Virginia. These lands are located within a gold-copper-lead-zinc mineralized belt prospective for Carolina slate belt gold deposits and Virginia gold-pyrite belt deposits, as well as sedimentary VMS, exhalative (SEDEX) and Broken Hill (BHT) type base metal deposits. Don Taylor, who led the predecessor company to Blue Ridge and assembled the dataset, has joined the Company's Advisory Board and will be directing the Company's exploration activities for the Blue Ridge Project. The Company is actively exploring the Buckingham Gold Project in Virginia and is in advanced stages of negotiation on other lands in the area.