Montag, 21.12.2020
Strong Buy! East Africa Metals meldet beim 340 Mio. CAD Deal: "Done"!
21.12.2020 | 12:52
London, December 21

City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited (CMHY)
As at close of business on 18-December-2020
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue191.66p
INCLUDING current year revenue194.07p
Amount of borrowings outstanding under repo contracts:GBP13.70m
Net borrowing level:5%
LEI: 549300JLX6ELWUZXCX14
---
Invesco Enhanced Income Limited (IPE)
As at close of business on 18-December-2020
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue75.12p
INCLUDING current year revenue76.12p
Amount of borrowings outstanding under repo contracts:GBP32.08m
Net borrowing level:22%
LEI: S0VPNHMIZ40I9QSUB528
---
