Keystone Investment Trust Plc (KIT) As at close of business on 18-December-2020 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 341.25p INCLUDING current year revenue 343.11p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 341.26p INCLUDING current year revenue 343.12p The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable. The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value. LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563 ---