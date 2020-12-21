H.I.G. Capital, LLC ("H.I.G."), a leading global alternative investment firm with $42 billion of equity capital under management, announced today that one of its affiliates has completed the acquisition of an office building totaling approximately 60,000 square feet in Bloomsbury, central London.

H.I.G. continues to add to its sizeable portfolio of real estate assets across Europe, consisting of both equity as well as debt investments, with a particular focus on its target market of value-added small and midcap opportunities.

Riccardo Dallolio, Managing Director and Head of H.I.G. Europe Realty Partners, commented: "We are delighted to complete this investment and see significant opportunities in Bloomsbury, the heart of London's knowledge technology quarter, supported by a large and growing cluster of start-ups, life science VC firms. We believe this asset has the potential of becoming a highly liquid institutional product as the result of the planned value add initiatives".

Jenny Hammarlund, Managing Director at H.I.G. Europe Realty Partners, added: "This transaction demonstrates our ability to leverage our strong local network, execution capabilities and knowledge of the market to acquire a high-quality asset within a short time-frame. H.I.G. plans to leverage its extensive in-house asset management resources to implement the key value-add initiatives and continues to look for attractive value-add opportunities in key office locations in London".

About H.I.G. Capital

H.I.G. is a leading global private equity and alternative assets investment firm with $42 billion of equity capital under management.* Based in Miami, and with offices in New York, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Atlanta in the U.S., as well as international affiliate offices in London, Hamburg, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo and Bogotá, H.I.G. specializes in providing both debt and equity capital to small and mid-sized companies, utilizing a flexible and operationally focused/value-added approach:

H.I.G.'s equity funds invest in management buyouts, recapitalizations and corporate carve-outs of both profitable as well as underperforming manufacturing and service businesses. H.I.G.'s debt funds invest in senior, unitranche and junior debt financing to companies across the size spectrum, both on a primary (direct origination) basis, as well as in the secondary markets. H.I.G. is also a leading CLO manager, through its WhiteHorse family of vehicles, and manages a publicly traded BDC, WhiteHorse Finance. H.I.G.'s real estate funds invest in value-added properties, which can benefit from improved asset management practices.

Since its founding in 1993, H.I.G. has invested in and managed more than 300 companies worldwide. The firm's current portfolio includes more than 100 companies with combined sales in excess of $30 billion. For more information, please refer to the H.I.G. website at www.higcapital.com.

