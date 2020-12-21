

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - After 14 straight days of hitting new records, hospitalizations of Coronavirus-infected patients in the United States came down slightly at the weekend.



As per the latest update published by COVID Tracking Project on Monday, a total of 113,663 patients are currently admitted in U.S. hospitals with the deadly disease. This is the 19th consecutive day that the country is surpassing 100,000 hospitalizations.



There is a corresponding ease in the number of patients in ventilator and Intensive care units. 21,761 of the COVID patients in the country are admitted in ICU, and 7,645 others are in ventilator, according to the U.S. collaborative volunteer-run effort to track the pandemic.



On Sunday, national Covid test positivity rate was 13.8 percent, lower than what was reported earlier in the week.



The numbers have been falling since hitting the peak of 114,751 hospitalizations on Friday.



The fall in national total is attributed to the decreasing hospitalizations in the Midwest. So, even though other areas of the country are seeing more people seeking care, the aggregate number of hospitalized people has not risen over the last few days.



With 1511 additional fatalities reporting in the last 24 hours, the total U.S. death toll from the deadly disease rose to 317,668, as per latest data from the Johns Hopkins University. 17 days into December, this month is already the second deadliest of the pandemic for U.S.



During the same period, 189,099 new cases were reported across the country, taking the total number of patients infected with the disease to 17847212.



This is a significant relief from the all-time high daily infection record of 2,55,000 cases recorded on December 16.



As Covid-19 vaccinations continue across the U.S., 2,838,225 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine were distributed and 556,208 doses were administered, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Vaccine said.



In a major development outside the United States, a number of nations imposed travel ban to the United Kingdom after the country reported a more infectious coronavirus variant. Officials say the new variant could be up to 70 percent more transmissible than the current one.



France, Germany, Italy, Belgium, Ireland, Turkey, India and Canada announced they are suspending flights to the U.K.



The Government of India has suspended all flights originating from U.K. till December 31.



France has closed its border with the U.K. for 48 hours, with no lorries or ferry passengers able to sail from the port of Dover.



Coronavirus cases in the U.K. rose by 35,928 on Sunday; nearly double the number recorded a week ago.



Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to chair an emergency Cabinet meeting Monday to discuss how to deal with the situation.



The new strain of coronavirus affected global stock markets.



