Scalefusion Partners with i.safe MOBILE to Bolster Field Operations

PUNE, India, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ProMobi Technologies today announced that its mobile device management solution Scalefusion has partnered with i.safe MOBILE GmbH- a leading solution in the development, certification and marketing of mobile communication devices to be used in explosion hazardous areas. The partnership is set to pave the way for scaling i.safe MOBILE operations with comprehensive policies and controls.

i.safe MOBILE is a leading original equipment manufacturer pioneering in producing mobile communication devices that are apt for operations in hazardous areas. The i.safe MOBILE devices powered by Android are designed for field use and are widely deployed by organizations globally for field operations. Mitigating on-field device errors and quickly resolving them to reduce downtime is a prime need for i.safe MOBILE products which can be solved by Scalefusion.

With this partnership and integration with Scalefusion, i.safe MOBILE customers can now maximize remote device management capabilities, including Remote Cast and Control to mirror device screens for troubleshooting, take control, and resolve issues with ease. Furthermore, the tight integration with Scalefusion enables the support teams to extend step-by-step troubleshooting instructions over VoIP calls, sync files and seamlessly create context-aware support tickets. This process abates the complexity of troubleshooting on-field devices and helps in effectively slashing device downtime.

Along with Remote Troubleshooting, Scalefusion will aid i.safe MOBILE customers in personalizing the UI of their device screens, resonate client branding and streamlining automated compliance and security checks to keep device sanity in check.

"We are looking forward to packaging a comprehensive solution with the partnership between Scalefusion and i.safe MOBILE, dedicated for robust, on-field operations. We are enthusiastic to see how several of our features are going to be incredibly handy to accelerate i.safe MOBILE customers operations with added security, giving the customers a complete stack perfect for field use," said Harishanker Kannan, the Co-Founder and CEO of ProMobi Technologies.

"We are proud to have such a strong partner in mobile device management at our side with Scalefusion and looking forward to a successful partnership. With the Scalefusion solution, we support i.safe MOBILE customers in personalizing the user interface of their device screens and in automated compliance and security checks," said Martin Haaf, CEO of i.safe MOBILE.

About Scalefusion

Ambitious companies around the world trust Scalefusion to secure and manage endpoints including smartphones, tablets, laptops, rugged devices, POS, and digital signages. Our mission is to make Device Management simple and effortless along with providing world-class customer support. Scalefusion currently has a global customer base of more than 6000 customers and its HQ is located in Pune, India. Scalefusion has offices across Hyderabad and Delhi in India, along with global offices in Mexico and Canada.

About i.safe Mobile

i.safe MOBILE GmbH, based in Germany, was founded in 2011 and is today one of the world's leading and most innovative developers of mobile communication devices such as mobile phones, smartphones, tablet PCs etc. for safe use in hazardous areas and for robust use in industry and outdoors. Engineers and specialists at the German site develop practice-oriented products and individual, customer-specific software solutions based on legal regulations such as ATEX, IECEx. NEC 500 and EAC. The i.safe MOBILE development team incorporates all international standards into product development and is itself an active member of the relevant standardization committees. In order to meet all explosion protection requirements, the products are developed from scratch. This gives customers worldwide the certainty of using high-quality communication technology at the latest technical level. In addition, i.safe MOBILE cooperates with solution providers in the areas of push-to-talk, mobile device management, maintenance software or lone worker in order to be able to offer complete solutions from a single source. i.safe MOBILE is represented by sales partners in 72 countries in Europe, the USA, Latin America, South Africa, the Middle East, Russia, Australia and Asia. i.safe MOBILE is represented by sales partners in 72 countries in Europe, the USA, Latin America, South Africa, the Middle East, Russia, Australia and Asia through a subsidiary in Singapore and sales partners.

