Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 21.12.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 648 internationalen Medien
Strong Buy! East Africa Metals meldet beim 340 Mio. CAD Deal: "Done"!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.12.2020 | 13:41
66 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sveriges Riksbank: USD TENDER OPERATION ANNOUNCEMENT

Bid date, 2020-12-21
Bid Date2020-12-21
Bid times14.00-14.30 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date
Offerent AmountUSD 10 billion
Maximum Permitted Volume of BidsUSD 4 billion from an individual institution
Settlement Date2020-12-23
Minimum Permitted Bid Volume100 USD million per bid
Maximum Allocation40 per cent of the Offerend amount
Allocation timeNo later than 15.00 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date
Maturity Date2021-03-17
Maximum Number of Bids10 per individual institution
Lowest Interest Supplement0.34 percentage points
Confirmation of bids to e-maileol@riksbank.se

Stockholm, 2020-12-21

This is a translation of the special terms and conditions published on www.riksbank.se. In the case of any inconsistency between the English translation and the Swedish language version, the Swedish language version shall prevail. Complete terms and conditions can be retrieved at www.riksbank.se.


Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.