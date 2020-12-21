

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The UK's financial watchdog has fined Charles Schwab Corp.'s (SCHW) UK business 8.96 million pounds for failing to adequately protect client assets, carrying out a regulated activity without permission and making a false statement to the watchdog.



The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said that customers affected by the breaches were all retail customers, who require the greatest level of protection.



The FCA alleged that the breaches occurred between August 2017 and April 2019, after the investment firm Charles Schwab UK Ltd changed its business model. Client money was swept across from Charles Schwab UK to its affiliate Charles Schwab & Co., Inc., a firm based in the United States.



According to the FCA, Charles Schwab UK did not have the right records and accounts to identify its customers' client assets. The firm did not have adequate organizational arrangements to safeguard client assets.



The FCA alleged that Charles Schwab UK made a false statement to the FCA. Without making adequate enquiries to check whether it was correct, the firm inaccurately informed the FCA that its auditors had confirmed that it had adequate systems and controls in place to protect client assets.



The FCA noted that the firm took remedial action at various points after discovering the breaches. There was no actual loss of client assets and Charles Schwab UK stopped holding client assets from 1 January 2020.



