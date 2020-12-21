

WOONSOCKET (dpa-AFX) - Health care company CVS Health Corp. (CVS) said Monday it has formally launched its COVID-19 vaccination program for long-term care facilities, whose residents have been disproportionality impacted by the pandemic. The majority of facilities across the U.S. have selected CVS Pharmacy as vaccination provider.



CVS Pharmacy teams will administer the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine in facilities across 12 states this week. The company expects to vaccinate up to four million residents and staff at over 40,000 long-term care facilities through the program.



CVS Health expects to complete its long-term care facility vaccination effort in approximately 12 weeks.



The long-term care facility vaccination effort is a precursor to the eventual availability of COVID-19 vaccines at all CVS Pharmacy locations throughout the country subject to product availability and prioritization of populations, which will be determined by states.



Vaccines in a retail setting will be offered on an appointment-only basis via CVS.com or through the CVS Pharmacy app, and there will be a dedicated 800 number for people without online access.



