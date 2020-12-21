Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 21, 2020) - SLANG Worldwide Inc. (CNSX: SLNG) (OTCQB: SLGWF) ("SLANG" or the "Company"), a leading global cannabis consumer packaged goods (CPG) company with a diversified portfolio of popular brands, today announced that its O.pen and Firefly Mini line of products are now available in Ontario. The Ontario Cannabis Store, the province's sole wholesale distributor of adult-use cannabis, has listed O.pen vaporizer cartridges and Firefly Mini disposable vaporizers in its catalog available for purchase by licensed retailers and online, through the Ontario Cannabis Store website.

"We are pleased to be able to offer our flagship O.pen and Firefly brands to consumers in Ontario," said SLANG President & CEO Chris Driessen. "After a successful launch of the O.pen line in British Columbia, we are excited to continue that momentum across Canada into Ontario, with O.pen and the Firefly Mini."

O.pen is considered to be the #2 best-selling cannabis brand of all time in the United States by analytics firm BDSA since it began tracking legal sales in 2014. Firefly is an innovator in dry flower vaporizer technology, and recently extended that technology expertise to concentrate vaporizers.

"As an operator in the Canadian market since 2013, I believe this launch is timed well with the maturing-market dynamics we're now seeing, and in which SLANG excels," added Peter Miller, SLANG Executive Chairman. "We are encouraged by the ongoing reduction of commodity-oriented producers, and the emergence of highly discerning consumers. We will strive to earn our place in the market through a respect for those consumers and a focus on their experience."

SLANG-branded products are manufactured and distributed in the Canadian market by its investee company, Agripharm Corp. ("Agripharm"). Owned in partnership with Canopy Growth and Green House Seed Co., Agripharm was one of the first licensed cannabis producers in Canada, in operation since 2014. In 2015 it became the first licensed producer in the country to make use of supercritical CO 2 extraction methods. SLANG looks forward to bringing more products to the Canadian market with Agripharm, including new live resin products similar to those recently launched successfully by the Company in Colorado.

SLANG's O.pen and Firefly products are now available for purchase, online, and at retailers across Ontario.

Media and Investor inquiries

Investors@SLANGww.com

About SLANG Worldwide Inc.

SLANG Worldwide Inc. is a global leader in the cannabis CPG sector with a diversified portfolio of popular brands distributed across the United States. The Company specializes in acquiring and developing market-proven regional brands as well as launching innovative new brands to seize global market opportunities. SLANG is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the ticker symbol SLNG and on the OTCQB under the symbol SLGWF. For more information, please visit www.slangww.com.

