Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 21.12.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 648 internationalen Medien
Strong Buy! East Africa Metals meldet beim 340 Mio. CAD Deal: "Done"!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 579919 ISIN: CH0011075394 Ticker-Symbol: ZFIN 
Lang & Schwarz
21.12.20
15:23 Uhr
330,40 Euro
-10,75
-3,15 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
SMI
STOXX Europe 50
1-Jahres-Chart
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
329,60331,2015:24
PR Newswire
21.12.2020 | 14:10
156 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CoinGeek VII Live From Zurich, Switzerland, April 2021

LONDON, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Zurich is the heartland of the European banking world and will be the latest venue for the seventh CoinGeek Conference next April. Just south of Zurich, known as 'Crypto Valley', Zug, Switzerland is the home of the Bitcoin Association whose Founding President, Jimmy Nguyen, will once again host the conference. As a result, Switzerland will now further enhance its reputation, as not only a banking and financial hub, but also, the European HQ of the digital asset space by playing host to CoinGeek VII [https://coingeekconference.com/].

In October this year, despite the global pandemic, CoinGeek managed to broadcast over 90 speakers - all of which were delivered live, not pre-recorded - over three days from studios in London and New York for a unique hybrid live & virtual event experience. Earlier in 2020 CoinGeek London saw over 1,000 attendees with a live stream seen by over 30,000 viewers.

Previous CoinGeek Conferences have also appeared - highlighting the true power of a blockchain that scales to enterprise level coupled with tiny transaction fees - via Bitcoin SV, in Seoul, Hong Kong and Toronto.

Professionals from leading blockchain start-ups, global enterprises, crypto mining groups, investors, and others in the financial community are coming to learn about exciting developments for Bitcoin SV (BSV), as well as the unique benefits of a blockchain that can massively scale enabling data processing capabilities no other public blockchain is capable of.

ZURICH-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.