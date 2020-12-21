The IoT market in energy grid management is expected to grow by USD 16.14 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 12% during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201221005410/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global IoT Market in Energy Grid Management 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Click Get Free Sample Report in Minutes

The penetration of smart technologies is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as the centralization of data will hamper the market growth.

More details: https://www.technavio.com/report/IoT-market-in-energy-grid-management-industry-analysis

IoT Market in Energy Grid Management: Solution Landscape

The current high percentage share of the hardware segment is attributed to the high cost of hardware devices such as industrial PCs, control panels, smart sensors, switches and push buttons, human-machine interfaces, and signaling devices. These devices are sturdier than the ordinary versions, adding to the cost. However, the IoT market share growth in the energy grid management market is expected to be slower by the hardware segment compared with the other segments during the forecast period.

IoT Market in Energy Grid Management: Geographic Landscape

Europe will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. Climate change policies such as The Paris Climate Agreement will significantly drive IoT market growth in energy grid management in this region over the forecast period. 32% of the market's growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period. The UK and Germany are the key markets for IoT services and solutions in energy grid management market in Europe. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in APAC.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Related Reports on Information Technology Include:

Industrial IoT Gateway Market: The industrial IoT gateway market size has the potential to grow by USD 1.12 billion during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. To get extensive research insights: Click and Get FREE Sample Report in Minutes!

IoT Platform Market: The IoT platform market size has the potential to grow by 1.70 bn during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will decelerate during the forecast period. To get extensive research insights: Click and Get FREE Sample Report in Minutes!

Companies Covered:

Accenture Plc

Cisco Systems Inc.

Huawei Investment Holding Co. Ltd.

Intel Corp.

International Business Machines Corp.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Texas Instruments Inc.

Verizon Communications Inc.

What our reports offer:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers market data for 2019, 2020, until 2024

Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Generation Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Transmission Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Substation automation Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Distribution Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Application

Market Segmentation by Solution

Market segments

Comparison by Solution

Hardware Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Software Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Services Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Solution

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers -Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Accenture Plc

Cisco Systems Inc.

Huawei Investment Holding Co. Ltd.

Intel Corp.

International Business Machines Corp.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Texas Instruments Inc.

Verizon Communications Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201221005410/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/