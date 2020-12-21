Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.12.2020 | 14:17
Casino777.ch adds Fazi to providers list

BERN, Switzerland, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Casino777 has recently introduced Fazi Interactive to their selection of providers; Fazi are a well-established brand with an extensive library of popular games.

This partnership with Fazi will give 777.ch customers the chance to enjoy the best titles in their collection, including Crystal Hot 40 and Burning Ice, both of which have a strong following and are sure to appeal to Casino777's Swiss customers.

Casino777are well known for offering players a wide choice of providers, as well as always looking to build their range of classic and contemporary games for an ever-growing audience.

Casino777's online casino manager Léonard Huguenin says: "Here at 777, we pride ourselves in hosting a varied range of games from the best providers in the industry, and Fazi is one of them. We're excited to introduce their games to all our customers on 777.ch."

The Swiss market will undoubtedly respond well to Fazi's game collection.

Contact: pr@casino777.ch



