NetBet Introduces Apollo Games

LONDON, Dec. 21, 2020domains are now able to play the very best games from Apollo, including their most popular titles Bonus Joker II and Gangster World.



NetBet are committed to delivering a diverse range of games, including everything from arcade-inspired classics to brand new titles from up-and-coming brands, and they're always looking to include the best providers in the industry.

NetBet's latest addition, Apollo Games, are renowned for their slot games and have a strong presence for online players all over the world, which now includes NetBet's customer base too.

Claudia Georgevici, PR manager at NetBet, says: "We are thrilled to welcome Apollo Games onboard as part of our ongoing commitment to bringing out customers the best in online gaming products. We know how great their games are and we're sure NetBet customers will love them."

This development will help further cement NetBet as an innovative gaming operator that is continually evolving and offering players the best gaming opportunities around.

Contact: pr@netbet.com