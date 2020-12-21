Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 21.12.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 648 internationalen Medien
Strong Buy! East Africa Metals meldet beim 340 Mio. CAD Deal: "Done"!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.12.2020 | 14:17
80 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NetBet Introduces Apollo Games

LONDON, Dec. 21, 2020domains are now able to play the very best games from Apollo, including their most popular titles Bonus Joker II and Gangster World.

NetBet are committed to delivering a diverse range of games, including everything from arcade-inspired classics to brand new titles from up-and-coming brands, and they're always looking to include the best providers in the industry.

NetBet's latest addition, Apollo Games, are renowned for their slot games and have a strong presence for online players all over the world, which now includes NetBet's customer base too.

Claudia Georgevici, PR manager at NetBet, says: "We are thrilled to welcome Apollo Games onboard as part of our ongoing commitment to bringing out customers the best in online gaming products. We know how great their games are and we're sure NetBet customers will love them."

This development will help further cement NetBet as an innovative gaming operator that is continually evolving and offering players the best gaming opportunities around.

Contact: pr@netbet.com


Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.