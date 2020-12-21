Winners, Inc. Subsidiary VegasWINNERS Advisory Board Member Phil Hellmuth to Appear Today on the Digital Stock & Investment News Network Rich TV Live

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / December 21, 2020 / Winners, Inc. (OTC PINK:GOOOD) subsidiary VegasWINNERS, Inc. Advisory Board Member Phil Hellmuth will appear on Rich TV Live, a financial focused digital network. The interview will air this afternoon at 1PM ET on https://www.youtube.com/c/RICHTVLIVE and will be available on all Winners, Inc. and VegasWINNERS social media platforms shortly thereafter.

Hellmuth will discuss how his business experience and success will help VegasWINNERS capitalize on two hot business trends - the explosion of online gaming and the legalization of sports gambling. The interview outlines the rapid growth of online gaming with more than twenty-two states plus Washington DC in the US legalizing wagering on sports and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic - making online gambling more attractive by introducing bettors to a new way of gambling from the safety of their home, the impressive existing roster of well-known handicappers, goals for the remainder of 2020 and beyond.

Wayne Allyn Root, CEO of VegasWINNERS stated, "Phil Hellmuth is considered the greatest poker player ever, certainly the greatest of our lifetime. It's such an honor to have him on our Advisory Board, and to have his ideas at the table. As you watch Phil's interview you start to understand the remarkable value, he brings to VegasWINNERS. Between his bigger-than-life personality, understanding of the world of gambling, and the psychology of gamblers, this is Exhibit A for why we went "all in" to get Phil onboard. Adding Phil's brand to VegasWINNERS is a grand slam home run."

