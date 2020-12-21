Alpine 4 Technologies, Ltd.'s (ALPP) Spencer Gore Discusses the Blacklisting of Chinese Drone Manufacturer, DJI and its Impact on Impossible Aerospace's Ability to Capture Market Share

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / December 21, 2020 / Alpine 4 Technologies, Ltd., (OTCQB:ALPP) a leading operator and owner of small market businesses, discusses Impossible Aerospace's current market opportunity.

The Department of Commerce added drone manufacturer, DJI, to the "Entity List" of Chinese companies prohibited from the procurement of advanced American technology. DJI represents 70-80% of the commercial drone market creating vast opportunities for American drone companies like Alpine 4's Impossible Aerospace (IA). Alpine 4 and IA support the government blacklisting of DJI.

Spencer Gore, founder of Impossible Aerospace had this to say. "Last week's decision by the Department of Commerce sent a strong signal; foreign actors which act contrary to the values of the United States will no longer benefit from our advanced technology. Alpine 4 believes in the power of American manufacturing and technology. The vertical integration of Quality Circuit Assembly and IA leads to control and security through the production process, inspiring confidence amongst government agencies.

This decision highlights a nation-wide vulnerability. Chinese-made drones are still used at all levels of government in the United States. For example, at least 924 law enforcement agencies around the United States own DJI drones as of 2020 -- products which have been unequivocally banned by the Department of Defense, Department of Interior and Department of Justice. These law enforcement agencies will now need an alternative to stay compliant. American companies stand ready to provide it.

The entity-listing of DJI is an important step in breaking up a monopoly that has crippled American innovation for too long. American drone companies, for the first time ever, will now have the playing field tilted to their advantage to build a robust and resilient domestic capability. They have the benefit of advanced, uniquely American technology: the world's best microprocessors, advanced thermal cameras, graphics chips and machine learning hardware. We are expanding aggressively to provide the market with next-generation unmanned systems at many price points and for many use cases. Alpine 4's acquisition of Impossible Aerospace was only the first step in this initiative. News to be revealed over the next year will show the intensity and scale of our aim: to become the largest manufacturer of small UAS in North America."

Kent B. Wilson, CEO of Alpine 4, had this to say. "Even with their inferior airframes and flight times, DJI's market ownership of the commercial drone space was forecasted to continue its dominance for years to come. This new event completely opens up billions of dollars in the global market for the US-1 and its future variants to dominate the market. I am excited for Impossible Aerospace and for the opportunities this creates in the US commercial drone market."

Alpine 4: Four principles at the core of our business are Synergy. Innovation. Drive. Excellence. At Alpine 4, we believe synergistic innovation drives excellence. By anchoring these words to our combined experience and capabilities, we can aggressively pursue opportunities within and across vertical markets. We deliver solutions that not only drive industry standards but also increase value for our shareholders.

