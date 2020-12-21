Prospera Energy Inc. Appoints Samuel David as President, CEO and Director

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / December 21, 2020 / Prospera Energy Inc. ("Prospera" or the "Corporation") (TSXV:PEI)(FRA:OF6A) is pleased to announce the appointment of Samuel David as President, CEO and Director of the Corporation effective immediately. Mr. Samuel David is a Professional Engineer. The appointment is to initiate Prospera reorganization process to attain efficiencies and profitability.

Samuel S. David has over 30 years of experience in Operation, Development and Management of oil and gas assets and companies. Mr. David is an APEGA mentor holds a B.Sc. in Mechanical Engineering and a B.A. in Economics from the University of Calgary. His background consists of both Engineering and Executive Management experience with majors Petro-Canada, AEC Oil & Gas (now EnCana / Cenovus), Husky Energy as well as founded and operated juniors Ventura Energy and First west Petroleum.

Mr. David has proven expertise in corporate planning, production, reservoir engineering, depletion strategies, EOR, property evaluations, acquisitions, and divestitures. He combines his technical skills with an extensive network of high-level industry contacts to identify prospects quickly and efficiently with merit, implement acquisition strategies, design, and execute efficient cost-effective drilling and completion programs, and quickly equip and tie-in wells to bring production online. During his career he has successfully exploited oil and gas in both sedimentary and carbonate reservoirs.

Samuel will provide leadership to our initiatives to optimizing existing assets and development to further growth by securing funding to support new collaborative initiatives. We are delighted to appoint Samuel to this position. His experience and knowledge exchange, combined with his proven ability at identifying opportunities, developing assets, and leading initiatives, will help build Prospera to success in these unpreceded industry circumstances.

The Corporation also announces the resignation of Mr Sarshar Ahmad as a Director of the Corporation effective immediately. Prospera thanks and wishes Mr. Ahmad the best in his future endeavours.

