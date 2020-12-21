High-speed Camera Market worth $723 million by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "High-speed Camera Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis, by Usage, Frame Rate (20,000-100,000 fps, >100,000 fps), Resolution (0-2 MP, 2-5 MP), Throughput, Component, Spectrum (Visible RGB, Infrared, and X-ray), Application, Region - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets, the market is expected to grow from USD 429 million in 2020 to USD 723 million by 2025; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.0% during 2020-2025. Increasing applications of high-speed infrared cameras, especially for high-speed scanning of people to detect COVID-19, and the growing use of high-speed cameras in entertainment & media, and sports industries are the key factors driving the growth of the high-speed camera market. The high adoption of high-speed infrared cameras and the rising need to assess the health of people and also assessing tests done in ballistics and explosives are factors propelling the growth of the high-speed camera market.

Ask for PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=54616427

"The >2,000-5,000 MPPS throughput to hold the largest share of the high-speed camera market in 2020"

Cameras with >2,000-5,000 MPPS throughput held the largest share of the high-speed camera market in 2019. Cameras with >2,000-5,000 MPPS throughput satisfy most of the high-speed imaging requirements at convenient costs; such high-speed cameras are used for a variety of applications such as automotive safety testing, fluid dynamics, materials research, microscopy, detonics, and combustion imaging.

"The market for the research, design, & testing laboratories application to hold the largest share of the high-speed camera market in 2020."

The research, design, and testing laboratories segment is estimated to account for the largest size of the high-speed camera market from 2020 to 2025. The growth of this segment can be attributed to rise in the use of high-speed cameras for product and material testing, combustion testing, flow visualization, biomechanics, vibration monitoring, crack propagation, fluid dynamics, and spray analysis. End users of high-speed cameras, deployed in research, design, and testing laboratories, vary from research and development institutions and universities to different industrial organizations.

Browse in-depth TOC on "High-speed Camera Market"

246 - Tables

67 - Figures

271 - Pages

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=54616427

North America expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period

The North American region had the largest market size in 2020 North America is a technologically developed region that hosts several established companies and research facilities, such as Airbus in the aerospace industry and Nestle in the food & beverages industry, which collectively drive large-scale high-speed camera implementations for improving process efficiency and conforming to increasing compliances.

Photron (Japan), nac Image Technology (Japan), Vision Research (US), PCO AG (Germany), Mikrotron (Germany), Optronis (Germany), Integrated Design Tools (US), Monitoring Technology (US), AOS Technologies (Switzerland), and Fastec Imaging (US) are the key players in the market.

Related Reports:

Image Sensor Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Technology (CMOS Image Sensors), Processing Technique (3D Image Sensors), Spectrum, Array Type, Resolutions End User (Automotive, Consumer Electronics), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2025

Document Camera Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis By Product Type (Portable and Non-portable), Connection Type (Wired and Wireless), End User (Education, Corporate, and Others), and Geography- Global Forecast to 2025

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets' flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/high-speed-camera-market.asp

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/high-speed-camera.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg