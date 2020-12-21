Paper Core Market Growth Underpinned Due to Preference for Recycled Paperboard: Future Market Insights

Paper core market players are shifting their focusing on sustainable production and recyclable paper owing to various imposed restrictions to deliver products of steady quality and at most competitive costs.

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / December 21, 2020 / The global paper cores market is projected to record a positive growth, and will expand at a value CAGR of about 5% amid 2020-2030. The market growth is underpinned by growing demand for sustainable packaging solutions. The COVID-19 outbreak has rendered the market relatively sturdy, in spite of severe recessionary impacts foreseen by dependent sectors in the initial months. Demand is majorly being sustained through the hygiene products and instant food & beverage segments correspondingly.

Market players are increasingly foraying into developing economies, due to surging buying power amid consumers which has boosted e-commerce prospects, prompting high need for sturdy packaging solutions," comments the FMI analyst.

Paper Core Market - Key Highlights

North America will generate more than two-fifths of the overall market revenue, simultaneously, East Asia will generate prolific growth prospects.

Recycled paperboard is gaining huge popularity over the forecast period.

Paper & polyester end-use sector is foreseeing a notable adoption of paper cores throughout the assessment period.

Winding and rewinding application will generate high growth prospects, gaining around two-fifths of the overall market revenue share.

Paper Core Market - Drivers

Fiber based packaging enhances the functionality and widens prospects for paper cores

Steady demand for instant foods & beverages will encourage demand for paper core packaging solutions, thus boosting market growth,

Growing options for manufacturers for customizing paper core as per their needs is stimulating market growth.

Paper Core Market - Restraints

Growing concerns for massive deforestation amid government agencies and environmentalists can create bottle necks for the manufacturers.

Accessibility of lighter & smaller packages and use of other substitutes such as plastic cores can negatively influence the market.

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

The demand for paper cores was influenced considerably, as supply chains disruptions rendered production majorly impossible. However, as the months progressed, production stages have been regressing to normal. Increasing e-commerce transactions for several producer and consumer goods have majorly helped sustain need for paper core packaging solutions. Additionally, flattening of virus curves have made it possible to restart on-site operations, even though with strict social distancing protocols.

Competitive Landscape

Key players identified in the global paper cores market are Sonoco Products Company, Advanced Paper Tube, Inc., CPPC Public Co., Ltd., Eerste Nederlandse Rondkartonnagefabriek B.V. (ENR), YAZOO MILLS Inc., Eco Canister, Kunert Group, Smurfit Kappa Group, Hansen Packaging, Callenor Co Inc., ALBERT EGER GmbH & Co. KG, ImPakt packaging, Ace Paper Tube Corporation, Western Container Corporation, Valk Industries, Inc., Romiley Board Mill., and Chicago Mailing Tube Co.

As a result of extremely competitive scenario, market players are depending on numerous growth strategies to consolidate their impressions. A few of the key strategies incorporate strategic collaborations with research institutions, capacity expansion, and technological progressions to further innovative product launches.

About the Study

The study offers readers a comprehensive assessment of the Paper Core market. Global, regional and national-level analysis of the latest trends influencing the market is covered in this FMI report. The study provides insights based on material type (kraft board- virgin, recycled and paperboard- virgin, recycled), diameter (23 mm - 76 mm, 77 mm - 152 mm, 153 mm - 229 mm, 230 mm & above), end use (paper & polyester, electronic, textile, construction and beverages packaging), application (winding and re-winding, decoration & specialty paper, hygiene & tissue paper and printing & coating), across key regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa).

