Founder of Elevating Christian Ministries, James Cammilleri Announces the Launch of First Book

Ministry Founder James Cammilleriand his wife Sarah announce the release of their first book titled: Living a Life of Yes. The husband and wife duo seeks to provide valuable insight into realizing one's full potential while living a life of impact.

HUTCHINSON ISLAND, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 21, 2020 / With its official release set for January 12th, 2021, Living a Life of Yes recounts the experiences of James and Sarah Cammilleri. From their ground-breaking work in Haiti to operating dozens of for-profit franchises in the U.S., the couple takes readers on an insider look behind the benefits of taking a leap of faith.

The book's forward is written by American speaker, pastor, and personal friend of Cammilleri, John C. Maxwell - A New York Times bestselling author whose books have sold millions of copies worldwide.

In an effort to help individuals say yes to new opportunities, James and Sarah Cammilleri recount their experiences founding Elevating Christian Ministries, retelling the story of how one phone call led them thousands of miles away from their comfort zone.

"Most people's first reaction when it comes to new experiences is hesitation" states Cammilleri. "However, what most individuals don't realize is that they are an opportunity for both personal and professional growth. We hope our book will help guide readers in the right direction."

They also discuss how to identify and eliminate common distractions in order to put your best foot forward. The book is a welcome read for any individual looking to break free from the norm and step into God's exceptional imaginings of their life.

About James Cammilleri

Based out of upstate New York, James Cammilleri is a successful Burger King franchise owner with many profitable stores across the Northeast US. Cammilleri is also the founder of Elevating Christian Ministries a non-profit organization that helps feed children in Haiti, an author, and a spiritual advocate, empowering local churches and pastors.

