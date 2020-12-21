Cyber Apps World Inc.: Cyber Apps World Inc (OTC PINK:CYAP) Retains Emerging Markets Consulting, LLC (EMC) to Provide Investor/Public Relations Services

Company Is Contemporaneously Heading Down Two Parallel Paths to Both Complete the App and Have Regulatory Structure in Place at Same Time on Expedited Schedule Enabling the Company to Issue All CYAP Shareholders Additional Shares in New Public Subsidiaries

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / December 21, 2020 / Cyber Apps World Inc. (OTC PINK:CYAP), a company that intends to focus on using strategic investment strategies to fund, incubate, launch, and grow profitable, multiple businesses as wholly-owned subsidiaries and then spin them off, which will enable the company to issue all CYAP shareholders additional shares in new public subsidiaries in a number proportional to their percentage interest in the stock of Cyber Apps, is pleased to announce that Emerging Markets Consulting, LLC (EMC) has been retained to provide investor/public relations services. EMC specializes in helping small and mid-sized public companies establish brand awareness and increase market share to its customer base while improving visibility to the institutional and retail investment community.

Mohammed Irfan Rafimiya Kazi, the company's President said: "Retaining Emerging Markets Consulting, LLC (EMC) brings over 40 years combined experience in the investor relations industry. EMC's results-oriented goal of seeking attractive emerging companies and concentrating its resources and efforts to serve a limited number of high-quality clients, makes EMC a perfect fit for Cyber Apps at this stage of its development"

James Painter, President of EMC, said, "We are pleased to represent Cyber Apps World Inc during the coming year. We have conducted our due diligence on the Company and have been very impressed with the management, market sector, and the overall business strategy."

About Cyber Apps World Inc.

Cyber Apps World, Inc. is a company that is dedicated to acquiring and developing a worldwide e-commerce internet platform with the purchase and sale of products and services by way of mobile/computer applications worldwide. Cyber Apps World anticipates making available to subscribers, an ever-growing list of applications and programs.

For more information go to: https://cyberappsworld.com and https://cyberappsworld.com/warpspeedtaxi/

About Emerging Markets Consulting LLC

Based in Orlando, Florida, Emerging Markets Consulting, LLC (EMC) brings over 40 years combined experience in the investor relations industry. EMC is an international investor relations firm with affiliates around the world. EMC is relationship-driven and results-oriented with the goal of seeking attractive emerging companies and concentrating its resources and efforts to serve a limited number of high-quality clients. For more information, visit EMC's website at www.emergingmarketsllc.com .

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the safe harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. That includes the possibility that the business outlined in this press release cannot be concluded for some reason. That could be as a result of problems that were not anticipated. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Cyber Apps World, Inc. to be materially different from the statements made herein. Except for any obligation under the U.S. federal securities laws, Nature Consulting, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Company Address

9436 W. Lake Mead Blvd.

Suite 5-53

Las Vegas, NV 89134

Phone: (702) 805-0632

For All Inquiries Contact:

info@cyberappsworld.com

SOURCE: Cyber Apps World Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/621633/Cyber-Apps-World-Inc-OTC-PINKCYAP-Retains-Emerging-Markets-Consulting-LLC-EMC-to-Provide-InvestorPublic-Relations-Services