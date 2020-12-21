Business Owner Dave Sears is Featured In An Exclusive Online Article With the Augusta Free Press

With over ten years of collective experience in sales, business consultancy, and management, Dave Sears is the owner of Alamo Cycle Plex - a San Antonio-based premier automotive dealer, specializing in motorbikes. Having recently been featured in the Augusta Free Press, he highlights his knowledge of power vehicles while taking the time to discuss how the arena has shifted due to the pandemic.

SAN ANTONIO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / December 21, 2020 / COVID-19 has had a swift and significant impact on the globally integrated automotive trade. In a recent article featured in the Augusta Free Press, Dave Sears takes the time to discuss its effect on the niche world of power vehicles. As the owner of a premier automotive dealership, Sears states that recreational riding is bound to look differently for the foreseeable future.

One encouraging aspect that came as a result of the pandemic is that vehicular traffic of all kinds has significantly dropped, which means an open road for power sport vehicles. However Sears cautions drivers to not view this an opportunity to take unnecessary risks.

Additionally, Sears feels that the public-health restrictions are necessary, and he implores fellow riders to follow basic safety requirements such as hand washing, not riding in groups without social distancing, and avoiding indoor stops.

"COVID-19 has inevitably impacted industries everywhere," states Sears. "However, despite these changes, it's important that we all prioritize our health and safety in an effort to mitigate the spread. Our company has implemented a number of policies to ensure the safety of our customers and staff."

As an avid rider himself, he plans to continue hitting the trails while remaining cautious of the mandatory social distancing guidelines.

Those interested in reading the full article can do so here.

About Dave Sears

Sears began his career in finance, before following his lifelong passion of entering the automotive business. After partnering with the Sistrunk family, he took over Alamo Cycle Plex - a power sports dealership with a 40 plus year local history. As a hands-on owner, Sears is a passionate team member, focused on providing his clients with a fun buying experience.

