U.K.-based Spin-out Announces Affordable Testing Service to Help Businesses Open Up

BioSpyder Technologies, Inc. has adapted its targeted sequencing technology for high throughput SARS-CoV-2 testing. This past weekend BioClavis, the U.K. based spin-out of BioSpyder, announced that they have launched a low cost COVID-19 testing service aimed at organizations who wish to test members cost-effectively https://www.bioclavis.co.uk/news. BioClavis will be offering testing services out of their Glasgow facility at a price that will be more cost efficient than any comparable service and will be able to process over a million samples per day by March, 2021.

The BioSpyder TempO-SPan assay is unique in that it does not require RNA extraction and each individual patient sample is molecularly barcoded to enable the precise identification of each patient's results within a group of samples analyzed. By doing this, up to 96 samples can be grouped in a single well, with each sample generating individual results unlike "pooling" which requires additional testing to unambiguously identify the positive sample.

With TempO-SPan, one 96 well plate can hold up to 9,216 samples and multiple plates can be combined in one sequencing run enabling massive throughput. Samples can be either nasal swabs or saliva and can be used for direct input into the assay.

In comparison to RT-PCR for SARS-CoV-2 testing, TempO-SPan has the advantage of removing the time-consuming RNA isolation steps, much higher throughput, and dramatic reductions in personnel and lab consumable cost. TempO-SPan SARS-CoV-2 assay has been validated and submitted to the U.S. FDA for a EUA.

"Early on we saw the potential for TempO-SPan to dramatically improve the industry's ability to respond to the demand for cost-effective SARS-CoV-2 testing," said BioSpyder CEO Joel McComb, "We couldn't be more excited that TempO-SPan will be used for the first time in a clinical setting to help solve the problem it was designed for helping the general population get accurate diagnostic results cheaper and faster."

Harper VanSteenhouse, President of the Glasgow-based firm said:?

"Our service could be invaluable when it comes to lowering the risks to employees in business sectors such as construction, food, oil and gas and retail, where employees must be present to be effective, and broaden the safe return to work."

In addition to this announcement, BioSpyder is planning to announce an innovative direct to the U.S. public testing service for SARS-CoV-2 tomorrow.

TempO-Seq is commonly used for high throughput screens and biomarker detection programs that have the objective of profiling thousands of genes in samples. TempO-SPan adapts TempO-Seq by adding a biological barcode to each sample early in the assay, and then targeting a small number of genes focused on relatively small viral genomes. Neither technology requires any specialized or proprietary hardware and BioSpyder makes available a bioinformatics solution. The TempO-Seq transcriptomic technology can be adapted to solve the challenges of scaling the testing of just about any gene. A TempO-SPan respiratory panel that includes SARS-CoV-2, Influenza A/B, and RSV is also available.

For enquiries about adopting TempO-Seq or TempO-SPan in your lab, please contact BioSpyder directly here https://www.biospyder.com/contact.

About BioSpyder Technologies, Inc.

BioSpyder Technologies is based in Carlsbad, CA. and is a privately held company funded by government grants, contracts and sales revenue. BioSpyder is the developer of TempO-Seq. The company markets kits and services which include optional custom content and/or attenuation of any set of genes, any variant or mutation, and any species. BioClavis is a Glasgow-based personalized diagnostics spin-out of BioSpyder. BioSpyder was founded by veteran molecular biology executives. More information is available at www.biospyder.com and BioClavis at www.bioclavis.co.uk.

