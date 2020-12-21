An important recognition that also strengthens Soundreef internationally

Soundreef Ltd joins CISAC the International Confederation of Societies of Authors and Composers as a Rights Management Entity.

Founded in 1926, CISAC is a non-governmental, not-for-profit organization based in France, the world's leading network of authors' societies.

With its 232 members in 121 countries, CISAC represents more than 4 million creators working in all artistic fields: music, audiovisual, theater, literature and visual arts. Its mission is to strengthen and develop the international network of collecting organizations also through the exchange of data between countries, and to promote legal protections for copyright.

Being admitted in CISAC gives Soundreef a broader international reach and opens up new important opportunities to offer its services to songwriters and music publishers worldwide.

Soundreef Ltd is an Independent Management Entity (Directive 2014/26/EU) registered with the Intellectual Property Office of the United Kingdom. Soundreef Ltd manages the rights of over 43,000 songwriters and music publishers worldwide, 26,000 of whom are Italian, and operates in over 90 countries either directly or via representation agreements. The repertoire represented includes renowned songwriters such as Enrico Ruggeri, Fedez, J-Ax, Rovazzi, Gigi D'Alessio, M° Giancarlo Bigazzi, M° Maurizio Fabrizio, Nesli, 99 Posse, Noyz Narcos, Ketama 126 and important music publishers like Smilax. From 2021 several others important songwriters have chosen Soundreef: Federica Abbate, Alessandro Merli (Takagi), Fabio Clemente (Ketra), i Boomdabash, Danti e Two Fingerz, Morgan, Diego Calvetti, Roberto Rossi, Marco Rinalduzzi, Lucio Fabbri, Marco Conidi and many popular rappers (for online collecting) as Sfera Ebbasta, Gué Pequeno, Marracash, Charlie Charles, Shablo, Rkomi, Ernia, Drefgold, FSK $atellite and many others. Soundreef Ltd is owned by Soundreef S.p.A., a company that develops the appropriate technology for monitoring, collecting and maximizing the earnings of songwriters and music publishers. The company regularly deals with millions of transactions and analyzes a vast amount of data, with the aim of improving data security and efficiency in the music industry. Soundreef S.p.A. also controls Soundreef Media Service S.r.l., a company which provides ambient sound and music for large retail outlets, as well as Soundreef CZ s.r.o., which is an Independent Management Entity in the Czech Republic.

For more information please visit www.soundreef.com/en/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201221005371/en/

Contacts:

Press

Arianna d'Aloja

aridaloja@gmail.com