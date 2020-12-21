Simply and affordably, brands can stand up an ecommerce store on their platform of choice in a matter of weeks

Digital River, the most experienced global ecommerce enabler for established and fast-growing brands, unveiled three new accelerator programs created to help brands stand up a direct to consumer (D2C) commerce channel in as little as six weeks. With a global pandemic continuing to put pressure on retail, a D2C channel is vital to survive and grow. Using one of our three new solutions, brands can connect a front-end commerce platform of their choice with Digital River's back-end global platform, which combines payments, taxes, fraud and compliance capabilities into a single integrated solution.

"This year has shown how important it is for brands to build and maintain a direct relationship with their customers," explained Digital River CEO Adam Coyle. "Brands that don't develop direct customer relationships through a robust ecommerce channel are threatened not only by near-term changes brought on by the pandemic, but also by inevitable long-term changes in customer habits. Shoppers expect choice and ease of buying. Our accelerator programs are built to ease challenges often associated with creating an ecommerce store, helping brands to quickly and easily future-proof their business on a global scale."

Digital River's Accelerator Program

Launch offers a single, turnkey solution that leverages the global back office from Digital River, flexibility of WordPress, fulfillment capabilities from our pre-integrated partners and the expertise of rtCamp, to ensure a smooth implementation process in a little as seven weeks.



With Launch, brands can unlock a global infrastructure that features 46 transactional currencies, 26 local acquirers, the ability to process locally in 38 countries and supports business in more than 240 countries and territories.

Our Digital River Accelerator using Magento Commerce, which powers Adobe Commerce Cloud, allows brands to leverage the unlimited customization and scale of the Magento Commerce front-end and plug into Digital River's back-office capabilities. Integration services are provided by leading ecommerce solution and Magento specialists, Silk and Wagento, helping customers launch a scalable, experience-driven ecommerce store in six to eight weeks.

Additionally, Digital River is now available as part of Tryzens' Spark solution, giving D2C brands a fast and affordable solution that optimizes global payment processing and drives online sales growth. In as little as 12 weeks, brands can be up and running with Digital River handling the complexity of selling globally.



"We are excited to partner with a solution provider that offers a full suite of payments and fraud-related technologies that will be available as part of Spark," said Andy Burton, CEO of Tryzens. "Digital River brings a comprehensive suite of functionality that would usually require multiple integrations. The ability to offer this rich functionality through a single integration is a very enticing proposition for merchants, especially when combined with the reduction of barriers to entry that Spark delivers in terms of time to market, cost of change and skills needed to launch and optimize sales."

Magento Commerce licensing fees not included.

Additional Digital River Announcements

Trend Micro Digital River is pleased to announce a three-year contract extension with Trend Micro, continuing a more than 20-year partnership that has helped Trend Micro sell globally, expanding throughout North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia. Trend Micro has become a valued partner in thought leadership, as well as a long-serving member of Digital River's Customer Advisory Board.



"It's important for Trend Micro to put its energy and investment into what best serves our customers," said Trend Micro chief operating officer, Kevin Simzer. "Digital River handles the ever-changing landscape of compliance, taxes, payments and fraud, all on a global scale, which means our team can focus 100% on our customers and our products."

Recognition in New Gartner Market Guide for Digital Commerce Payments

Digital River was included as a Representative Vendor in the Gartner recent Market Guide for Digital Commerce Payments Vendors.

Gartner writes, "Payments are an integral part of customers' digital commerce experience. Application leaders responsible for digital commerce payments can use this Market Guide to understand this complex and rapidly evolving market and the related vendor landscape." Read the report to learn more about why Digital River was included as a Representative Vendor.

Share the Knowledge

Be sure to listen in to Commerce Connect, Digital River's podcast showcasing the brightest minds in ecommerce who share their journey to success. Available wherever you get your podcasts.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Digital River

With 25 years' experience, Digital River has mastered the ins and outs of global ecommerce. Established and fast-growing brands alike rely on our flexible, API-powered solutions to sell direct to their customers, whether they live around the corner or around the world. Our modular platform, global expertise, and advanced partner ecosystem lets brands focus on creating seamless buyer experiences, while we work behind the scenes to manage orders and fulfillment, process payments, mitigate fraud, and handle taxes and compliance on your behalf. Brands benefit from our unique business model, expertly designed to help brands accelerate global expansion, grow revenue, and protect their business from risk.

Digital River is headquartered in Minneapolis with offices across the U.S., Asia, Europe and South America. For more details, visit digitalriver.com.

Digital River is a registered trademark of Digital River, Inc. All other company and product names are trademarks, registrations or copyrights of their respective owners.

Twitter Tags: ecommerce, headless, D2C @DigitalRiverInc

Click to Tweet: Ecommerce enabler @DigitalRiverInc unveils three new accelerator programs for brands to quickly build a D2C ecommerce channel

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201221005178/en/

Contacts:

Natalie Wires

Director, Strategic Marketing

Digital River

+1 952-225-3985

publicrelations@digitalriver.com