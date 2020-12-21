The Retail AI Company Tops Deloitte's Technology Fast 50, Wins The Innovative New Technology Award From Deloitte In Association With Google

Everseen, the leader in Visual AI for end-to-end business process transformation, has taken the number one spot in Deloitte's Technology Fast 50. Everseen's work with some of the world's largest retailers has enabled it to achieve a growth rate of 2,879% over the last four years. Everseen has also been honoured by Deloitte with Ireland's Innovative New Technology Award in association with Google, an award that highlights the development of innovative products and services for international markets.

This year, Everseen's first on the Fast 50 list, it competed against both public and private companies, large and small, in all areas of technology from Internet specialists to life sciences, computers to semiconductors and software to telecommunications. Ireland's 50 fastest-growing technology companies of 2020 are ranked based on percentage revenue growth over the last four years.

"These awards are a great honour and are a nod to the hard work and investment we have put into both innovation and growth at Everseen," said Alan O'Herlihy, Chief Executive Officer at Everseen. "The Everseen team, our partners, investors, and customers are the best in the business. Ireland has so many talented entrepreneurs and companies, and to be recognized as being at the top of this list is a testament to our team's hard work and further motivates us to continue growing our company."

O'Herlihy continued, "Everseen's consistent recognition alongside some of the biggest companies in the industry Google, Microsoft, Amazon and others is a demonstration of our constant innovation, talent, growth, and continued work with the world's largest retailers. Everseen has now arrived a major player in the AI, retail and tech landscape."

Announcing the winners of the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 programme, David Shanahan, Partner, Deloitte said, "Every year at the Fast 50 Awards, we celebrate the incredible innovation and entrepreneurship displayed by Irish tech companies and the immense contribution they make to our economy."

Shanahan added, "Special congratulations to Everseen, who have hit the top rank on the Fast 50 shortlist on their first appearance, with phenomenal growth over the past four years."

In September, The Kroger Company, America's largest grocery retailer, selected Everseen to deploy the company's AI technology in 2,500 stores across the country. Everseen was also recently included in the Gartner Hype Cycle for Retail Technologies for the fourth year in a row. Everseen was recognized in three retail categories in Gartner's Hype Cycle for Retail Technologies, 2020: AI in Retail, Computer Vision and Smart Checkout.

Everseen is the leader in Visual AI that drives profitability in retail. The company works with the world's largest retailers and tracks more than 195M SKUs and 20M people daily. Through its advanced influence over processes and behaviors across the retail supply chain, Everseen is accelerating the reinvention of retail.

